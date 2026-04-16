© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pittsfield to close elementary school for high-needs students

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published April 16, 2026 at 10:31 AM EDT
The Pittsfield, Massachusetts, School Committee meets on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.
Screenshot via Pittsfield Community Television
The Pittsfield, Massachusetts, School Committee meets on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

The Pittsfield, Massachusetts, public school committee has voted to close a city elementary school for high-needs students despite pleas from parents and educators to keep it open.

In a unanimous vote Wednesday, the body approved a plan to shutter Morningside Community School at the end of the school year in June. It is the first time a Pittsfield school has been closed since Pomeroy Elementary in 1985.

While the move comes as the city’s school system faces a $4 million budget shortfall, interim Superintendent Latifah Phillips said it emerged from larger issues than funding alone.

“This is not something from this year or last year or the year before this. There are historical trends of performance within the building," she said. "In the memo, I also share that, while fiscal implications are included, the potential closure of the school is fundamentally driven by the student performance or learning conditions, the building inadequacy, and equitable student access, rather than the district's budget.”

Morningside community members spoke out emotionally against the plan at a series of public hearings this spring. Its roughly 400 students will be redistributed to other elementary schools in the Pittsfield system.
Tags
News school closurepittsfield public schools
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content