Clinton County sheriff announces reelection campaign

The current Clinton County Sheriff announced today he will run for reelection.

Sheriff David Favro is the longest serving sheriff in Clinton County. He first took office in 2003 and is seeking another four-year term

“I am very proud of the staff that we have here at the Clinton County Jail. I’m very proud of the staff that we have in our uniform division and patrol. I am so proud of that, that after receiving dozens and dozens of phone calls asking me to run for re-election in November, I will be on the ballot.”

Favro has faced criticism following inmate deaths and harassment allegations. He notes each case has been investigated and – with the exception of one that is pending – has been resolved.

“Over the last 23 years I’ve pissed people off. I’ve fired people. I’ve arrested people. If I make everybody happy, I’m not doing my job for all of you. We do have policies and procedures in place. We do report these cases immediately.”

Favro, a Democrat, faces Republican Brent Davison, a retired NYS Police Troop B commander, in the general election.

