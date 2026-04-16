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Additional charges filed against a Vermont sheriff.

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 16, 2026 at 5:30 PM EDT
Ryan Palmer, 39, of Windsor, Vermont, is seen in this mug shot taken Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2026.
Vermont State Police/Courtesy Vermont State Police
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Vermont State Police
Ryan Palmer, 39, of Windsor, Vermont, is seen in this mug shot taken Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2026.

Additional misconduct charges have been filed against a Vermont sheriff.

The Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations began looking into the Windsor County’s Sheriff’s office in July 2025 after anonymous tips alleged financial misconduct. During the investigation, further allegations of sexual misconduct regarding Sheriff Ryan Palmer were received. In late January Palmer was arrested, processed and released. Since then, more women have come forward to report sexual misconduct by Palmer. Vermont State Police have filed an affidavit to support additional charges, including prostitution and lewd and lascivious conduct.

Palmer will be in court on May 14th to answer to the charges.
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News Vermont State PoliceRyan PalmerWindsor County Sheriff
Pat Bradley
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