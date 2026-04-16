Additional charges filed against a Vermont sheriff.

Additional misconduct charges have been filed against a Vermont sheriff.

The Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations began looking into the Windsor County’s Sheriff’s office in July 2025 after anonymous tips alleged financial misconduct. During the investigation, further allegations of sexual misconduct regarding Sheriff Ryan Palmer were received. In late January Palmer was arrested, processed and released. Since then, more women have come forward to report sexual misconduct by Palmer. Vermont State Police have filed an affidavit to support additional charges, including prostitution and lewd and lascivious conduct.

Palmer will be in court on May 14th to answer to the charges.

