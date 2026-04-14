College partners with EV aircraft company

Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont and the electric aircraft company BETA Technologies have announced a multi-year partnership.

Officials say the partnership will give students the ability to gain practical experience in the technology and innovation workforce.

Students enrolled in the college’s Software Development Methodologies class are working with BETA teams on non-critical initiatives that support the company’s internal operations.

The partnership is designed so that projects will last multiple semesters, for example as seniors graduate, juniors will move into established roles within project teams. The first project is the development of an app for BETA’s internal communication.

College president Alex Hernandez says students earn academic credit “while building professional portfolios.”