New York farmers impacted as Iran war hikes gas, fertilizer prices

Farmers in the Hudson Valley are being squeezed in all directions, as the war in Iran has causes gas and fertilizer costs to go up.

Farmers made less than 6 cents per dollar in 2024 according the US Department of Agriculture. And costs are going up.

Amanda Powers, Communications Director at the New York Farm Bureau said fertilizer costs went from up from $400 dollars per ton last year to $580 dollars a ton, on average.

"While their profit margins are actually going down," said Powers. "So they already have razor, thin margins.”

Some fertilizers are over $1,000 a ton. Powers said diesel prices are up about $2 dollars per gallon from this time last year in New York. She adds that even if the Straight of Hormuz fully reopened this week it would still take months for prices to come back down.

“We need as many laws and regulations in place that give farmers relief.” added Powers. “And it will affect the consumer in the grocery store. If you have fewer crops being planted, it doesn't take rocket science to figure out that the prices are going to be higher in the grocery store.”