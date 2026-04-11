Adirondack Great Camp sells for record amount

An Adirondack ‘Great Camp’ has sold for a record amount.

The Adirondack Explorer reports the Lake Kora camp and estate in Raquette Lake was sold last month to Wildwood Estates LLC of Dallas, Texas for $79.5 million.

The 1,000-acre estate includes a lodge and private 500-acre lake. Designed by William West Durant in 1898, it is one of the so-called Great Camps that were built and once owned by gilded age millionaires such as the Vanderbilts, Rockefellers and Posts.

Other Adirondack Great Camps include Pine Knot, Uncas, Sagamore, White Pine and Santanoni.

