Vermont governor makes House appointment

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has appointed David Soucy of Barre Town to the Vermont House.

After serving in the Vermont House since 2005, Republican representative Francis ‘Topper’ McFaun announced he would resign his seat on April 3rd due to family responsibilities.

The governor has appointed Barre Town Republican David Soucy to the seat. He served as a state senator from 2017 to 2019. He was elected to the Barre Town Selectboard last year and also serves on several boards and commissions. Soucy says he “will work collaboratively with fellow legislators to lessen the burden of high taxes, the high cost of development, and the alarming cost of education...”

His appointment is effective immediately.

