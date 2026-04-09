UVM creates master’s degree in agroecology

The University of Vermont is launching a new online master’s degree in agroecology.

The college says the course will begin in the fall 2026 and is the first of its kind in the U.S.

Agroecology works to change farming techniques. It addresses the current food crisis using indigenous practices, ancestral knowledge and current science. The master’s program targets mid-career professionals in fields such as sustainable agriculture, food systems and environmental and social justice organization.

Applications for the first classes are due on July 15th.

