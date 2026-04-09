Plattsburgh Workers’ Compensation Board office to close

The New York State Workers’ Compensation Board office in Plattsburgh will close on May 4.

The board says most of its activity is done virtually, although it does operate some offices for in-person hearings and other services. The smallest- and lowest-activity customer service centers are being consolidated, including Plattsburgh, which had provided only virtual hearings and any in-person appointments were sent to the Albany district office in Menands.

An office in Jamestown in western New York was closed last August.