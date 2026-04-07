Vermont DEC Lakes and Ponds Program seeking volunteers

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is recruiting volunteers to help monitor and collect information on the state’s lakes and ponds.

There are over 800 lakes and ponds in Vermont. Volunteers in the Lakes and Ponds Program can participate in a number of programs, including sampling for water quality, invasive species identification and monitoring, inspecting boats and watercraft for invasives, and monitoring for blue-green algae blooms.

DEC Commissioner Misty Sinsigalli says the volunteers “...help our scientists better understand and protect the health of these remarkable natural resources.”

