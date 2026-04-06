Two Catskills public radio stations join forces

Two Catskills-based public radio stations, Radio Catskill and WIOX, announced last week that they will be merging. Both stations will benefit by growing their broadcast footprint and deepening their coverage of the Catskills region.

Radio Catskill was founded in 1990 and serves the Catskills, Delaware River Valley, and Northeastern Pennsylvania. WIOX was founded in 2010 and is an all-volunteer run station that serves the central and northern Catskills.

WAMC spoke with Radio Catskill’s general manager, Tim Bruno, about the merger.

Bruno:

The merger is one of the biggest steps we're taking in our history. It's a partnership with WIOX in Roxbury, New York, bringing our stations together for listeners. To our listeners here on Radio Catskill, it will mean we're going to be bringing in some of the WIOX shows that fit into our programming. And for WIOX, it means we'll be bringing our shows to them, and especially the national shows [from] NPR like Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, which they currently don't have.

Guerra:

Would you explain for me briefly the coverage area of both stations?

Bruno:

At Radio Catksills we cover the Catskills and Northeast Pennsylvania. For us, that's Sullivan County, Ulster, parts of Orange [in New York] and then over into Wayne and Pike counties in Pennsylvania. We kind of covered a little bit of Delaware County, but WIOX in Roxbury has coverage all over Delaware County into Greene and Schoharie counties as well. So, it really expands our footprint up into the northern and central Catskills. And really solidifies that Radio Catskill brand, if you will, to bring all of that information and independent broadcasting to a larger footprint in the Catskills.

Guerra:

And what does this mean for and WIOX more generally?

Bruno:

It just means that we're able to further our mission for both stations and bring them together and continue our work bringing great local news and culture to all of the communities. It really to me shows sustainability and growth for the station, especially in an uncertain time. Federal funding was taken away, press freedoms are under threat, and we're still continuing to move forward and grow and continue to bring this public service to our listeners that we've been doing for the last 36 years.

Guerra:

And could you explain for me how the merger will work and any next steps you’re expecting to see?

Bruno:

So basically, we have a memo of understanding with WIOX to complete this partnership. We're working on all the details, but basically what it means is Radio Catskill will acquire substantially all of WIOX’s assets, including its FCC license for 91.3 FM pending regulatory approval, and then integrate WIOX into single combined radio operation under Radio Catskill’s operational management and then ultimately ownership.

Guerra:

Wonderful! And is there anything else that listeners should know or be aware of that you want to share?

Bruno:

I just think that again, it's like, you know, it's not only broadening the broadcast footprint and deepening on our community roots, but I think that in this time, we're securing our future for folks ahead, for generations to come really is what we've said. Because both stations are going to be able to continue to thrive and sustain. Long term sustainability has been the key to this whole partnership. Because again, where public media finds itself, and we are moving forward and continuing to bring that public service to more folks.

