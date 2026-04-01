Vermont governor pans House budget plan

During his weekly briefing today, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott expressed displeasure over the Vermont House version of the budget.

Last week, the Democratic-controlled Vermont House passed its version of the 2027 state budget. Gov. Scott, a Republican, says there are several areas in which the House fiscal plan is not in accord with the affordability measures in the proposed budget he set forth in January.

“A majority of House members are proposing to increase property taxes by an average of 7%. I’m also concerned about the lack of progress on education reform because long-term structural change is not on the right track here at the State House.”

The budget measure is now being reviewed by the Senate Appropriations committee.

