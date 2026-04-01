State officials plan appeal of Vermont Labor Relations Board decision

Vermont’s governor is criticizing a decision by the state Labor Relations Board that invalidates an order that remotely working state employees must return to their offices.

Last fall, all state employees working remotely were ordered to return to their work stations at least three days a week. The Vermont State Employees’ Association filed a complaint saying the state had changed a condition of employment without negotiating. In a 60-page decision issued Wednesday, the state Labor Relations Board ruled against the state and ordered that all affected employees be given the opportunity to return to hybrid work.

Gov. Phil Scott said he doesn’t think change is imminent as the state has asked the board for a stay and has filed a notice of appeal to the state Supreme Court.

“We believe we’ll get a stay so we will continue to do what we’re doing today. I haven’t read it in depth but there’s be like restitution for commuting, maybe for child care, for all kinds of things associated with a return to office which taxpayers will pay.”

