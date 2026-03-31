New poll finds most Vermonters aren’t very religious

A University of New Hampshire poll released today finds that nearly half of Vermonters identify as non-religious.

The Green Mountain State poll on religious attendance and identification received 788 online responses. It finds 67% of Vermonters never attend religious services. Conservatives and Republicans are more likely to attend religious services at least a few times a year.

The poll also found half of Vermonters definitely or probably “believe that God, or gods, or a supernatural entity or entities exist.” Forty-six percent of the state’s residents believe in heaven or an afterlife.

The poll also found a political divide with two-thirds of Democrats and most Independents saying religion is not important, while it is important to 64% of Republicans.