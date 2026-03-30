Olympic Regional Development Authority reports a strong winter season

The Olympic Regional Development Authority is reporting a strong ski season at the mountains it manages.

ORDA says skier visits increased 8% over last year with Whiteface Mountain surpassing its previous visitation record. Gore Mountain reported a new record in overall revenue and Belleayre Mountain experienced growth in both skier visits and overall revenue.

Spring alpine skiing schedules are in effect. Nordic, or cross-country, skiing at the Mt Van Hoevenberg track has ended.

The mountain resorts are now planning for spring events, including Easter sunrise services and Easter egg hunts.

