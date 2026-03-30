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All Things Considered

Olympic Regional Development Authority reports a strong winter season

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 30, 2026 at 3:50 PM EDT
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Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
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The Olympic Regional Development Authority is reporting a strong ski season at the mountains it manages.

ORDA says skier visits increased 8% over last year with Whiteface Mountain surpassing its previous visitation record. Gore Mountain reported a new record in overall revenue and Belleayre Mountain experienced growth in both skier visits and overall revenue.

Spring alpine skiing schedules are in effect. Nordic, or cross-country, skiing at the Mt Van Hoevenberg track has ended.

The mountain resorts are now planning for spring events, including Easter sunrise services and Easter egg hunts.
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News ORDAOlympic Regional Development AuthorityskiingSki VisitsSki SeasonWhiteface MountainGore MountainBelleayre Mountain
Pat Bradley
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