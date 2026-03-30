© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Affordable housing project to use geothermal energy

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 30, 2026 at 7:45 PM EDT
Geothermal heat pumps at the new Department of Public Works garage in Coeymans.
Alexander Babbie
/
WAMC
Geothermal heat pumps at the new Department of Public Works garage in Coeymans.

A planned affordable housing complex in Vermont will use geothermal energy for its heating and cooling systems.

Riggs Meadows is a planned residential development in Hinesburg that will include 44 townhouses and apartments for low- and moderate-income residents.

Vermont Gas and the Champlain Housing Trust are partnering to install geothermal systems to heat and cool four of the buildings, or 36 of the residences.

The geothermal system will capture below-ground energy and convert it using in-home ground source heat pumps.
Tags
News geothermalGeothermal Energyaffordable housing
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley