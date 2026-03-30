Affordable housing project to use geothermal energy

A planned affordable housing complex in Vermont will use geothermal energy for its heating and cooling systems.

Riggs Meadows is a planned residential development in Hinesburg that will include 44 townhouses and apartments for low- and moderate-income residents.

Vermont Gas and the Champlain Housing Trust are partnering to install geothermal systems to heat and cool four of the buildings, or 36 of the residences.

The geothermal system will capture below-ground energy and convert it using in-home ground source heat pumps.

