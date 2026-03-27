Plattsburgh leaders approve new energy contract

The Plattsburgh Common Council has approved a new contract with its energy provider. Residents can expect a slight bill increase as a result.

The City of Plattsburgh is a “Preference Power“ customer of the New York Power Authority. That means hydroelectricity from two St. Lawrence River dams are sold to the city at cost, and the city then sells the electricity to its residents via its Municipal Lighting Department at no markup.

For the first time since 2014, NYPA is raising its rates. During a special meeting Thursday, Plattsburgh city leaders discussed whether to approve the new contract or risk even higher rates on the open market. Mayor Wendell Hughes said he is not happy with the situation.

“I’m not in favor of any increase of anything at this point. I mean, this couldn’t be coming at a worse time. You know, folks are hurting in the city of Plattsburgh. But in the same token we can’t lose our hydropower.”

City councilors unanimously approved the new contract with NYPA. As a result, city customers are expected to see a $6 increase for every 3,000 kilowatt hours used.

More than 50 municipal electric departments and rural cooperatives across New York receive Preference Power rates.

