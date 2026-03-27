Pittsfield hearing aims to bring experiences of Berkshire women and girls to state, federal policymakers

The nonpartisan body’s public hearing is set for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Berkshire Athenaeum. Its leaders hope it will be an opportunity to better understand the women and girls of the westernmost region of Massachusetts.

“We are a regional based version of the statewide commission that has a localized focus on how women and girls in Berkshire County specifically are affected by all of the things -- environmental, political, academically, professionally -- whatever is happening to women and girls of Berkshire County," said Commission Chair Meg Arvin, who explained that the overarching statewide entity is divided up by counties across the commonwealth, and serves as a conduit for local voices. “Not everybody in Boston knows what's happening in the Berkshires, and we can provide feedback directly to the state level so that they can influence the federal level of work, our elected officials, to be like, hey, if you're going to do a policy on public transportation, here are maybe some things that you want to factor in when it comes specifically to women and girls and how that will impact them.”

One example comes from a court advocate for people of color in the Berkshire criminal legal system.

“There's just so few women of color advocates in the county, and that's really hard for people who are in the court system, to not feel seen, to not feel represented, to not feel like they can really open up to somebody who's there," said Marissa Meehan, the commission’s recorder. "It's an uncomfortable environment for them during a very vulnerable time in their life. That's something we would love to improve upon, because we care about every woman and girl in the county. We really want them to feel comfortable to speak when they're in those vulnerable situations. We want them to feel they are empowered to speak their truth.”

Another example is about the lives of trans women in Berkshire County, especially as the minority group finds themselves targeted by the policies of the second Trump administration.

“In December, we had the great fortune of having Nuri from Seeing Rainbows and we had Ashley Shade from the North Adams City Council come and speak to our Berkshire commission specifically about issues affecting them as trans women in the community, especially giving things that are happening on the federal level,” said Arvin.

The hearing – which offers childcare for attendees -- isn’t the only way for Berkshire women and girls to make themselves heard.

“We also have set up online a testimony form that can be sent in anonymously for people who may not feel comfortable coming and speaking in person," commission member Kristen Tool told WAMC. "You can also submit testimony that's written if you don't want to speak at the microphone. And the online form is available in English and Spanish to try and reach as many women and girls as possible.”

Examples of anonymous testimony provided to WAMC included a woman who immigrated to the Berkshires decades ago lamenting the lack of employment opportunities for young people with similar backgrounds, and mothers worried about protecting their children from being surveilled and threatened by local police.

Meehan stresses that any Berkshire woman or girl with any concern has the ears and attention of the commission.

“This hearing is not to confirm what we already know," she said. "It's to listen to learn what we don't know yet. You are the expert on your own life, and data tells us what's happening, but testimony tells what that feels like from the inside.”