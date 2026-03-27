Democrat drops out of NY21 Congressional race

One of the three Democrats running for New York’s 21st Congressional District seat has pulled out of the race.

Dylan Hewitt, of South Glens Falls, announced on social media Friday afternoon that he has suspended his campaign, saying it was too expensive to continue.

“As the quarter came to a close the financial reality became clear. And after many conversations with my family and team, I have made the difficult and painful decision to suspend my campaign for Congress.”

Hewitt’s withdrawal leaves Democrats Blake Gendebien and Stuart Amoriell in the race. The Republicans running for the seat are Robert Smullen and Anthony Constantino.

