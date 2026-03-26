Vermont’s proposed budget moves out of House committee

Vermont’s governor and the legislature’s Speaker of the House held separate briefings today. Both leaders focused on the proposed state budget.

Vermont House Speaker Jill Krowinski, a Democrat, said she is pleased that the House Appropriations committee has unanimously passed the proposed state budget.

“It makes key investments in housing and health care, public safety, climate resiliency, flood recovery and food security.”

Appropriations Committee Chair Robin Scheu reported that the budget passed by the committee is a 1.6% increase over last year.

“If you look at total appropriations, and this is across all funds, is just over $9.3 billion this year. Of that over $3.2 billion is federal funds, so 35 percent of our budget relies on federal funds.”

Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, says he presented a balanced budget in January that included $105 million for property tax relief.

“It’s disappointing to see the House voting to increase property taxes by an average of 7 percent when we presented a plan to offer greater relief and more if school boards do their part to cut costs.”

According to the Vermont Tax Department, property taxes have increased more than 28% over the past five years.

