Vaccine protection bill signed by Vermont governor

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed a bill that ensures Vermonters have access to vaccines.

This bill authorizes the Vermont health commissioner to issue immunization recommendations for children and adults as part of the department’s immunization program. It also allows the commissioner of health to issue standing orders for recommended immunizations and provides immunity for health care professionals that follow the recommendations.

The health department will also be able to buy immunizations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other vendors and make sure most vaccines will continue to be covered by insurers.

Health Commissioner Dr. Rick Hildebrant says, “a Vermont where basic vaccines remain accessible and affordable is simply a healthier Vermont.”

