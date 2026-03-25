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All Things Considered

Annual conference on the Adirondacks scheduled next month

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 25, 2026 at 7:40 PM EDT
view of the Adirondacks from Marcy Field
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
view of the Adirondacks from Marcy Field

The Adirondack Research Consortium will host its annual Conference on the Adirondacks in mid-April.

The agenda for this year’s meeting includes a look at Wildlife in a Changing World, an invasive species update, how to protect remoteness in the Adirondacks, drinking water source protection, equity and belonging and emerging energy technologies.

The program will begin with a presentation from the authors of a new book: “First Adirondackers: 12,000 Years of Indigenous Peoples in the Adirondack Uplands.”

Registration is open for the April 15 and 16 conference in Lake Placid.
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