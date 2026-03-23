US will hold off on power plant strikes for 5 days, extending Trump deadline on Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump has extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, saying the U.S. will hold off on power plant strikes for five days.

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social site Monday, hours ahead of a deadline later in the day.

Writing in all capital letters, he said the U.S. and Iran have had “very good and productive conversations” that could yield “a complete and total resolution” in the war. Talks will continue “throughout the week,” Trump said.

Trump did not elaborate on the diplomatic negotiations that had taken place. Iran did not immediately acknowledge any talks between the countries, but Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi did say he spoke by phone with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. Turkey has been an intermediary before in negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Trump’s announcement came as the United Arab Emirates reported its air defense were attempting to intercept new incoming Iranian fire Monday afternoon.

Trump said that the suspension of his threat to attack power plants was “subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.”

