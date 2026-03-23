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New outpatient rehab center opens in Elizabethtown

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 23, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT
Inside the open gym at Elizabethtown Community Hospital’s new outpatient rehab center
Brian Happel
/
University of Vermont Health Network – Elizabethtown Community Hospital
Inside the open gym at Elizabethtown Community Hospital’s new outpatient rehab center

Officials cut a ribbon Monday to open a new outpatient rehabilitation facility in Elizabethtown.

University of Vermont Health Network – Elizabethtown Community Hospital opened a new $9.5 million outpatient rehabilitation center Monday that will provide patients with advanced technology and quicker access to care. Expanded services include orthopedic, neurologic, sports injury, pelvic health, cardiac and pulmonary rehab. Also available are technologies like an anti-gravity treadmill system and Blood Flow Restriction therapy.

The new space is double the size of the former rehab area and is expected to accommodate a projected 13-thousand visits annually by 2029.
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News Elizabethtown Community HospitalPhysical Therapy
Pat Bradley
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