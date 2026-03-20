© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Vermont Department of Children and Families commissioner appointed

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 20, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT
Sandi Hoffman
Wheeler, Amanda
/
Vermont Governor's office
Sandi Hoffman

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has appointed the interim Department of Children and Families commissioner to the permanent position.

Sandi Hoffman has served as interim commissioner since September 2025 after then-commissioner Chris Winters moved to the Vermont Department of Labor. She has held other state government posts including deputy commissioner of the Department of Vermont Health Access.

Hoffman holds degrees in social work and sociology and criminal justice and is also a licensed alcohol and drug counselor. Scott said Hoffman will “serve the Department well.”
Tags
News Sandi HoffmanVermont Department of Children and FamiliesVermont Governor Phil Scott
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley