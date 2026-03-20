Vermont Department of Children and Families commissioner appointed

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has appointed the interim Department of Children and Families commissioner to the permanent position.

Sandi Hoffman has served as interim commissioner since September 2025 after then-commissioner Chris Winters moved to the Vermont Department of Labor. She has held other state government posts including deputy commissioner of the Department of Vermont Health Access.

Hoffman holds degrees in social work and sociology and criminal justice and is also a licensed alcohol and drug counselor. Scott said Hoffman will “serve the Department well.”

