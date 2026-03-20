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Albany County court sentences man involved in a shooting that killed one and injured two

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published March 20, 2026 at 12:27 PM EDT
Lisa Schmitt delivers an impact statement to Judge Little on March 20, 2026
Sajina Shrestha
/
WAMC
Lisa Schmitt delivers an impact statement to Judge Little on March 20, 2026

An Albany man was sentenced in Albany County Court on March 20th for his role in a 2023 shooting that killed a man and injured two others at a city barbershop.

WAMC is not releasing the man’s name, because he was prosecuted a juvenile. He was 15 at the time of the incident that killed barber Tyrone Stanley and injured a 19-year-old and a 9-year-old.

Police believed the 19-year-old to the be the target of the shooting.

The man, who previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter, received a three-and-a-third-to-10-year sentence in state prison.

Speaking in court, Stanley’s sister, Lisa Schmitt, said her brother’s killing has left her family “shattered.”

"We lost not only a brother, a son, a dad, a grandpa, a fiance, a friend," said Schmitt. "We lost someone who was making the world a little better through his work."

Another co-defendant was previously sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
Tags
News Albany shootingCity of AlbanyAlbany County Criminal Court
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
See stories by Lucas Willard