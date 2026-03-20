Albany County court sentences man involved in a shooting that killed one and injured two

An Albany man was sentenced in Albany County Court on March 20th for his role in a 2023 shooting that killed a man and injured two others at a city barbershop.

WAMC is not releasing the man’s name, because he was prosecuted a juvenile. He was 15 at the time of the incident that killed barber Tyrone Stanley and injured a 19-year-old and a 9-year-old.

Police believed the 19-year-old to the be the target of the shooting.

The man, who previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter, received a three-and-a-third-to-10-year sentence in state prison.

Speaking in court, Stanley’s sister, Lisa Schmitt, said her brother’s killing has left her family “shattered.”

"We lost not only a brother, a son, a dad, a grandpa, a fiance, a friend," said Schmitt. "We lost someone who was making the world a little better through his work."

Another co-defendant was previously sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter.