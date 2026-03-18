Vermont governor pushes for legislative action on public safety reforms

A portion of Gov. Phil Scott’s weekly briefing focused on the administration’s call for lawmakers to pass enhanced public safety measures.

Scott says Vermonters want change to make communities safer. He says the focus must be on underlying issues so that offenders can face consequences and receive needed help as soon as possible.

“I’m appreciative of the judiciary committees for hearing testimony and beginning to move parts of what we proposed. But like housing I’m concerned it’s not being taken seriously enough.”

The Scott administration says among the reforms the legislature needs to address are the Raise the Age law, bail revocation standards, and pre-trial supervision and release.

