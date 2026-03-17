New York set to enhance climate literacy

The Wild Center in Tupper Lake says an amendment approved by the New York State Board of Regents will increase New York students’ climate literacy.

The Board of Regents recently approved a requirement to phase in climate education in K thru 12 classrooms across the state beginning in the 2027-28 school year.

The Wild Center, located in the central Adirondacks, has been working with stakeholders to draft recommendations and get climate literacy into classrooms. Director of Climate Initiatives Jen Kretser says with climate change affecting everyone’s lives, learning about it should be part of the curriculum. “This decision recognizes that students need the knowledge, creativity and agency to navigate a changing world and help shape solutions to prepare us for a more resilient future.”

New York will be the second state to require climate education at all grade levels

