Two schools under the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany will merge next school year

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published March 13, 2026 at 8:55 AM EDT

Two local catholic schools will merge next school year.

Catholic Central School and Notre-Dame Bishop Gibbons will combine their high school students in the 2026-27 school year. Currently, Catholic Central, located in Latham, has 22 students in grades 8-11. Bishop Mark O’Connell says students will move to the Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons campus in Schenectady. O'Connell cites low enrollment numbers for the consolidation.

“When something is spiraling down you can just hold your eyes and let it die, or you can intervene and pump some spirit into it,” O’Connell said.

Catholic Central will continue to serve pre-K through 8th grade, and Bishop Gibbons will serve grades 6-12.

O’Connell says this new model will create one school with two campuses and have the school president, a new position to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany , will oversee both.
Samantha Simmons
Weekend Edition Host/Reporter.


She covers Rensselaer County, New York State politics, and local arts and culture.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
