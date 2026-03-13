Schenectady woman being held in Clinton County jail

A woman is being held at the Clinton County Jail in Plattsburgh after her arrest by the Schenectady Police Department.

Police say that in December 2024, 49-year-old- Sherry Dinkelman tried to present a false ID to an employee at the Dannemora Federal Credit Union in the Town of Plattsburgh. But the employee saw that the ID did not match the person using it. Dinkleman fled before police arrived. During their investigation, police determined that she was wanted by other law enforcement agencies, some outside of New York. Dinkleman was arrested by the Schenectady Police Department on Wednesday and turned over to the New York State Police. She was arraigned on charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument and identity theft.