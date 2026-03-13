© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Schenectady woman being held in Clinton County jail

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 13, 2026 at 9:45 PM EDT

A woman is being held at the Clinton County Jail in Plattsburgh after her arrest by the Schenectady Police Department.

Police say that in December 2024, 49-year-old- Sherry Dinkelman tried to present a false ID to an employee at the Dannemora Federal Credit Union in the Town of Plattsburgh. But the employee saw that the ID did not match the person using it. Dinkleman fled before police arrived. During their investigation, police determined that she was wanted by other law enforcement agencies, some outside of New York. Dinkleman was arrested by the Schenectady Police Department on Wednesday and turned over to the New York State Police. She was arraigned on charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument and identity theft.
Tags
News identity theftClinton County JailSchenectady Police DepartmentSherry Dinkelman Fugitive
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley