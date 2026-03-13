Safety top of mind for Albany's St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Following July 4th celebrations marred by violence in Albany, officials say they are prepared for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

In July, 10 people were shot, a teenager killed, and a home burned as residents and visitors celebrated the nation. The violence brought a renewed push to curb youth violence in the city.

As people prepare to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, first-term Mayor Dorcey Applyrs said the city’s law enforcement and other departments are prepared.

Zipporah Hommel, a spokesperson for Applyrs, a Democrat, spoke with WAMC Friday.

“APD is going to be posted at all the intersections, so if anyone needs assistance there, they will see officers posted," Hommel said. "Our officers are there to help. We have our patrol officers as well at our in our mobile that are going to be mobile and along the route, of course, people are going to see big DGS trucks that are blocking those roads to protect both spectators and people in the parade.”

Applyrs says there’s fun for the whole family.

The city’s flagship parade is set to step off at 2 p.m. with a North Albany parade slated for 11 a.m. on Broadway.

“This parade showcases the best of Albany, rich cultural traditions, celebrating our history while embracing the future,” Applyrs said. “It also gives us the opportunity to lift up our local businesses, who rely on residents and visitors coming up, coming into our city.”

New this year is a “kidz-zone” on the corners of State and Pearl streets. It’ll feature face painting, a bounce house, yard games, and treats available from 12 to 4.

A “responsible” Kegs and Eggs event is being hosted on North Pearl Street, allowing those celebrating to participate in a “safer, smarter, sunnier” version of the event.

Kegs and Eggs, formerly hosted in the Pine Hills neighborhood, used to be an all-day drinking and partying event that officials said plagued the city.