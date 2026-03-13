Massachusetts unveils portal for reporting ICE misconduct

Months into President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration crackdown, Massachusetts has followed the lead of other states like New Jersey with its new portal. Democratic state leaders say the site is a way to hold the federal agency responsible for illegal and unconstitutional conduct, including violating due process, assault, and other unlawful behavior. Berkshire County activists like Fernando León of Berkshire Interfaith Organizing called on Democratic Gov. Maura Healey to establish such a portal during a North Adams visit last month. León said he hopes Healey will next end the state’s active 287(g) agreement with ICE through the state’s Department of Correction.

“What it does is deputize local police to have some immigration enforcement capabilities," he said. "And that is problematic, because collaborations in this moment seems just like acceptance.”

Massachusetts residents can find the ICE misconduct portal on the state’s website.