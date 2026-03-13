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Massachusetts unveils portal for reporting ICE misconduct

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published March 13, 2026 at 2:13 PM EDT
FILE - An image of an ICE officer, taken June 11, 2019.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
/
Wikimedia Commons
FILE - An image of an ICE officer, taken June 11, 2019.

After outcry from activists, Massachusetts has launched a new online portal for residents to report alleged misconduct by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Months into President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration crackdown, Massachusetts has followed the lead of other states like New Jersey with its new portal. Democratic state leaders say the site is a way to hold the federal agency responsible for illegal and unconstitutional conduct, including violating due process, assault, and other unlawful behavior. Berkshire County activists like Fernando León of Berkshire Interfaith Organizing called on Democratic Gov. Maura Healey to establish such a portal during a North Adams visit last month. León said he hopes Healey will next end the state’s active 287(g) agreement with ICE through the state’s Department of Correction.

“What it does is deputize local police to have some immigration enforcement capabilities," he said. "And that is problematic, because collaborations in this moment seems just like acceptance.”

Massachusetts residents can find the ICE misconduct portal on the state’s website.
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News U.S. Immigrations and Customs EnforcementImmigration and Customs EnforcementGovernor Maura Healey
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
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