DOT Commissioner advocates for work crew safety during Plattsburgh visit

The New York State Transportation commissioner was in Plattsburgh this morning to promote driver awareness.

The recent weather is hinting at spring, and that means highway maintenance crews are out fixing or building roads. Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said it’s a dangerous occupation, and she related several stories of incidents during which workers were injured or killed on the job site.

“These jobs have tragic consequences when things go wrong, when drivers aren’t paying attention. Just last spring our agency unfortunately lost a highway maintenance worker in Hoosick Falls. Robert Bornt was working in a work zone and a gentleman pulled his car into the work zone and unfortunately the result was Robert did not make it after he was hit by the car.”

In 2021, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program allowing cameras to be installed in work zones on controlled access highways. Dominguez said there has been no recorded injuries in areas with the cameras.

“Last year the automated work zone camera program was extended. But camera deployments are still limited by law to work zones on controlled access highways. A proposal in the governor’s budget would allow deployment of these cameras in work zones on additional types of roadways beyond the controlled access highways. It’s critically important that we get this over the line.”

The governor’s executive budget includes a provision that would give highway workers the same protections against assault and harassment as other public employees. Dominguez says assaults on highway crews would change from a misdemeanor offense to a felony.

“Our highway maintenance workers are literally threatened. They’re spit upon. People have gotten out of their cars and physically assaulted and punched our highway maintenance workers. They’ve thrown things. Some drivers have literally threatened flaggers by saying I have a gun. So, in order to keep our workers safe these provisions need to be enacted into law as part of the final state budget.”

Clinton County Administrator Christine Peters says the proposals are an important step toward protecting highway crews and urged the legislature to pass the measures.

“They often perform this work just feet from passing traffic and unfortunately too often they face unnecessary risks from drivers. The proposed law sends a clear message that striking these critical transportation workers will carry enhanced penalties.”

The commissioner said 58 DOT workers have died “over the years” while on the job.

