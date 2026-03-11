Rensselaer County lawmakers not expected to attend State of the County tonight

Lawmakers in Rensselaer County are not expected to attend tonight’s State of the County. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons joins us now for more.

Tonight, Republican County Executive Steve McLaughlin is delivering what is basically his second State of the County address at the East Greenbush-Rensselaer Senior Center at 5:30. Earlier this year he delivered an address to the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce. The Republican is expected to discuss investments in county-owned nursing facilities, having paved all 330 miles of the county’s road network since he took office in 2017.

But, from what I’ve been told, no county legislators are expected to attend. It comes as the county executive told county department heads they no longer have to attend meetings of the Rensselaer County Legislature. Lawmakers are now are calling for charter amendments.

Democratic Minority Leader Mark Fleming told WAMC that is part of why no county lawmakers are expected to attend tonight’s address.

“I don't know that the county executive really wants us there. If he wanted us there, he would have done it as has been traditional, and had it in the county legislative chambers. He already gave an address which is available,” Fleming said. “The transcript is available, and this will be streamed, I'm sure, so we'll be able to see what he says.”

When did the county executive tell department head they didn’t have to attend legislature meetings?

In January, McLaughlin issued the directive, noting that lawmakers can submit questions ahead of time to get answers. McLaughlin says this creates a paper trail of communication and is more transparent and efficient.

Both Republicans and Democrats are calling the move an obstruction to government.

Nearly a dozen resolutions discussed during committee meetings last month were tabled.

McLaughlin’s office says, since the change was implemented, lawmakers have sent in few emails, mostly observations.

Lawmakers are hoping to adopt the changes at a March 26 meeting, assuming it’s then approved by McLaughlin.

Prior to the meeting, a public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. the same day for residents to weigh in.

This also comes as some transparency issues come to the surface in the legislature, right?

Right. While many municipalities use programs like Zoom, Meta software, or YouTube to livestream meetings, the county does not. Some residents have raised concerns lately over the delay in posting recorded meetings.

According to the Democratic minority, the access to the software is guarded by the Republican majority’s office - More specifically it’s legislative liaison Harry Tutunjian, the former mayor of the City of Troy.

Fleming says livestreaming is needed to keep government accountable and accessible.

“Seniors like myself, you know, may not want to drive at night. Also, there's no reliable public transit to and from the county office building,” Fleming said. “Now, folks on weekdays can are able to get to the county office building for a by public transit, CDTA, for the meeting, but they wouldn't be able to get home. So, you know, live streaming, we live in a digital world, certainly an internet world, live streaming and reliable videos with archives. Would you know, of course, we have to get there at some point.”

Now, I did try and get in contact with members of the majority, but my messages were not returned in time for broadcast.

The city of Troy is going through a similar issue right now. The city council’s meetings are livestreamed on YouTube and published immediately, but the now all-Democrat council is re-introducing legislation that would allow councilors to participate remotely under stringent circumstances. The local law had previously been voted down by the former council’s Republican majority. But Mayor Carmella Mantello has previously voiced her concern over the legislation saying councilors should be present and is afraid of abuse.

