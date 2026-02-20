Vermont Senate pro-tem to retire

The Vermont Senate pro-tem will not run for reelection.

Chittenden Central Democrat/Progressive Phil Baruth has served nearly 16 years in the State Senate. He announced to his Senate colleagues on Friday that he will retire at the end of the session.

“I will be retiring from the senate when this year winds down. My name will not appear on any ballot and of course that means I will not be a candidate for President Pro-Tem when the caucus meets this November to choose a leader.”

Baruth said he will not endorse any candidates for the State Senate nor anyone who seeks the pro-tem post.

