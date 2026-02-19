'Beloved' author Toni Morrison's legacy is being preserved at the University at Albany

Pulitzer Prize-winning author and scholar, and former University at Albany professor Toni Morrison is being remembered now and forever.

The New York State Writers Institute recently commissioned the preservation and presentation of the desk and chair used by Morrison in her UAlbany office.

The thin wood table and floral upholstered chair used by Morrison used to be in what is now Janell Hobson’s office. Hobson is a professor in UAlbany’s Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies.

Hobson credits Morrison, who likely wrote her prized “Beloved” while working at the university, with, in part, inspiring her own work. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with Hobson as the curtains were pulled back on the display.