'Beloved' author Toni Morrison's legacy is being preserved at the University at Albany

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published February 15, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Janell Hobson, professor in the Department of Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at the University at Albany.
Samantha Simmons
Janell Hobson, professor in the Department of Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at the University at Albany.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author and scholar, and former University at Albany professor Toni Morrison is being remembered now and forever.

The New York State Writers Institute recently commissioned the preservation and presentation of the desk and chair used by Morrison in her UAlbany office.

The thin wood table and floral upholstered chair used by Morrison used to be in what is now Janell Hobson’s office. Hobson is a professor in UAlbany’s Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies.

Hobson credits Morrison, who likely wrote her prized “Beloved” while working at the university, with, in part, inspiring her own work. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with Hobson as the curtains were pulled back on the display.
