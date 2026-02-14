Food Justice Summit planned in the Adirondacks

A Food Justice Summit is planned later this month in the Adirondacks.

The Adirondack Food System Network is hosting the annual meeting at the Wild Center in Tupper Lake. It brings together farmers, advocates, educators and others to discuss how to create and maintain a resilient regional food system.

The theme for the day-long February 26th meeting is Community as Nourishment and will focus on how relationships and collective action can sustain the region as much as the food that is grown and distributed.

