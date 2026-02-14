© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Food Justice Summit planned in the Adirondacks

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 14, 2026 at 12:10 PM EST
Vegetable farm in Essex, NY (file)
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Vegetable farm in Essex, NY (file)

A Food Justice Summit is planned later this month in the Adirondacks.

The Adirondack Food System Network is hosting the annual meeting at the Wild Center in Tupper Lake. It brings together farmers, advocates, educators and others to discuss how to create and maintain a resilient regional food system.

The theme for the day-long February 26th meeting is Community as Nourishment and will focus on how relationships and collective action can sustain the region as much as the food that is grown and distributed.
Tags
News Food JusticeFood Justice SummitAdirondack Food System Network
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content