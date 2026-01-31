Rensselaer County Regional Chamber gets a refresh

As companies look to appeal to a wider audience, the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber is refreshing its branding.

Formerly known as the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce, the organization has shortened its name, redesigned its logo, and changed its color scheme. It also recently moved from the Proctor's building to another location in downtown Troy.

President and CEO Norris Pearson says the change comes as the chamber hopes to connect more businesses and communities in the region.

WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Pearson this week about how the change accomplishes just that.

