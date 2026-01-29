Businesses across the region will shut down on Friday to protest ICE

While Congressman Paul Tonko on Thursday called for the abolition of ICE, business leaders across the nation on Friday will shut their doors in protest of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with leaders at area businesses about their decision to participate.

Following recent killings by federal agents, businesses are protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Trump administration’s broader crackdown. Known as the National Shutdown, participants are hoping to make a change, effectively to shut down what they’re calling ICE’s “reign of terror.”

Kathleen Sargent owns Capital Vintage in Kingston. Sargent has created an Instagram group chat with local businesses to share details on the strike.

“I just don't really see any way out of this situation until we all kind of take responsibility in our own way. And my way is to say, this is what I stand for, stand with me, or don't come here, because I don't really want that kind of energy in my personal space. And this store is my personal space. So, I do feel strongly about that. Yes, I wasn't scared to say it, because I've, I've kind of been saying it, at least in person, in a lot of ways, I just haven't really taken so specifically to the internet to say it, because, you know, the internet isn't exactly the kindest place on Earth.”

Sargent says while she doesn’t know anyone personally who has been directly impacted by ICE actions, she says immigrants are the backbone of the community and need to be protected.

Lawmakers across the nation, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, have called for the resignation of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. And in the U.S. House of Representatives, dozens of Democrats, including New York Rep. Paul Tonko, have signed onto an effort to impeach Noem.

President Donald Trump on Monday ordered U.S. border Czar Tom Homan to take over immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota following the killing of Alex Pretti.

Protestors in Kingston say they will take the opportunity with businesses closed to protest outside City Hall at 2 p.m. Karlie Flood is the director of Marketing at Rewind Kingston, a vintage clothing store. She says the store will be open for those looking to craft signs for the protest.

“There's so little that it feels like we can do,” Flood said. “So, when there's something like this that you can, like, show your values and what matters to you in a way like this, it's really, it's really nice. But it is definitely a hard time for businesses in the winter, that's the ones that aren't closing said they would if they could but they can't.”

One business that says it cannot shut its doors is Nighthawks in downtown Troy. In a post on social media, the restaurant said while it recognizes the importance of the protest, its staff is dependent on pay, and customers depend on the service. Nighthawks says closing is not how they can best serve the community but supports the idea.

In Albany and Troy, the local chain Stacks Espresso Bar will close all three of its locations for the day. Kylie Macama is the general manager. She says the company has been looking for a way to offer employees a safe way to participate in protests without feeling nervous about repercussions.

“We wanted to offer just a good way for our employees to be like, ‘Hey, you can go out, you can participate. We'll be closed. It's okay.’ And also, just be there for our community. You know, like we reside here, we have people who come here and spend $5 to $10 every single day, there's so much more we could be doing and we'll be striving for in the future," Macama said. "But just like closing our doors and saying like, 'we stand with our neighbors, we are here for our community,' because there's no way you can be a business in a community like this and not give back and closing our doors is literally the smallest way thing possible we could do.”

Some shops, like 27 Café in Catskill, are closed for business, but say they are providing a safe space for people to write to their representatives. Grace Brannigan is the café’s owner.

“I think the main motivation for me is more in the sort of lineage of like, of a general strike and of a labor strike, and using our sort of collectivized labor as power to enact change.”

Businesses shutting down as part of the nationwide protest will return to normal hours Saturday.

WAMC has reached out to ICE for comment and did not receive an answer back before broadcast.