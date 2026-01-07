Residents in Petersburgh evacuated following propane leak

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says it is monitoring a Wednesday morning propane leak at a plastics manufacturing facility in the Town of Petersburgh.



An evacuation order for people living within a half-mile radius of the Taconic facility was issued around 10:30 a.m.. The evacuation has since been reduced to just residents on Coon Brook Road, which will remain closed until further notice.



Officials say an unknown amount of liquid propane was released from at least one tank.



No injuries were reported and a hazardous materials warning will remain in effect until Thursday mid-morning. A section of Route 22 remains closed to traffic but is expected to be reopened.



The DEC says a temporary shelter has been set up at the Memorial Hall for displaced residents.



In recent years, the Taconic facility was at the center of an investigation into PFAS contamination in the area.

