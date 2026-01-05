© 2026
Dr. Stephen Leffler named CEO of Vermont Health Network

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 5, 2026 at 7:13 PM EST
The University of Vermont Health Network has named a new chief executive officer.

The hospital network’s board of trustees has named Dr. Stephen Leffler to lead the system. Leffler has been serving as interim CEO since October, assuming the role following the departure of Dr. Sunny Eappen.

Dr. Leffler has also been serving as the University of Vermont Medical Center’s president and will continue in that role. Board of Trustees Chair Tom Golonka said Leffler is widely trusted and respected and has the skills to address health care challenges.

Leffler began working at the UVM Medical Center as an emergency room physician in 1993.
Dr. Stephen LefflerUVM Health Network
Pat Bradley
