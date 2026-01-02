First woman Clinton County Clerk sworn in

If you stopped by the Clinton County DMV office Friday morning, you might have noticed it was much busier than usual. A section of the room was cordoned off and crowded with people who came to watch the swearing in of the first woman elected Clinton County Clerk.

Democrat Brandi Lloyd was sworn in Friday morning.

“I Brandi Billiter Lloyd do hereby solemnly swear that I will defend the Constitution of the United States and the constitution of the state of New York and that I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of the Clinton County Clerk in and for the County of Clinton according to the best of my ability, so help me God. Yeah!”

“We’ve worked towards it, something that we’ve had in mind for about 12 years as a family, as a team," Lloyd told her supporters. "The goal one day when it was right was going to be county clerk. This finally coming full circle is pretty amazing. I’m looking forward to it.”

Lloyd has made history as the first woman to serve as Clinton County Clerk.

“It’s huge to think that you’re the first to do anything like when you set a record and you’re the fastest runner in high school or you’re the first one in your family to graduate from college. This is big. I think it will take some time to settle in and I just hope I can live up to that first and serve the community well.”

Lloyd is also the first new County Clerk in over three decades. She succeeds John Zurlo, who held the seat for over 34 years and died in the middle of his eighth term. Lloyd is setting her goals and making plans as she begins her first term.

“It’s a big deal and there’ll be a big microscope, but I’m up for that big challenge. The budget’s already set for ’26. We have the money to work with that we have to work with. But we can set future goals. Definitely digitizing records will be the top goal. There’s going to be some days in February the DMV is going to be closed. Completely closed, not because we want to be. New York State is updating the system, so we’ll be down.”

After she was sworn in, Lloyd then swore in District Attorney Andrew Wylie to his sixth four-year term.

“One of the things that I’m probably most proud of is that I am now the longest serving District Attorney for Clinton County, ever. And not only am I the longest now serving DA in Clinton County, as of today I’m the third longest serving active DA in the state. So that’s kind of cool. I’m excited to continue my sixth term.”

Wylie says his primary goal for his new term is to work with the legislature to amend some state laws.

“One of the initiatives that we’re going to continue to pursue, and not only in my office but the 62 counties of the state, is some minor changes in Albany with the discovery reform, bail reform. The time restrictions that some of those legislation back in 2020 has impacted every DA office in the state. So I think just looking at that in the future that would be something that we would hope to accomplish over the next four years.”

New Clinton County Treasurer Randy Lozier was also sworn in Friday.

