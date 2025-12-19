NDAA contains ban on new Hudson River anchorages

Legislation to permanently ban new anchorages on the Hudson River has been signed into law.

The Hudson River Protection Act was signed by President Donald Trump as part of the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act.

Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan, who first introduced the legislation in 2023, said in a statement Friday, “Never again will big corporations be able to turn our River into a parking lot for dangerous barges.”

The new law comes after the Coast Guard issued a pause on the potential anchoring of barges in 2023 in response to local pushback.

Environmental organizations are cheering the new law, calling it a victory in the years-long effort to protect water quality and wildlife habitat.

