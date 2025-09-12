After political violence, Gov. Hochul calls out 'reckless rhetoric'

Governor Kathy Hochul addressed political violence and federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Rensselaer County Friday.

Following several high-profile acts of political violence, including this week’s shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, New York Governor Kathy Hochul is encouraging the enraged to think before they act.

“It's not enough for leaders to condemn the violence after the fact, we must call out the reckless rhetoric that sparks it,” Hochul said. “New Yorker’s understand this. We settle our differences at the ballot box. We cherish free speech, but we also demand responsibility, because reckless words can lead to reckless acts.”

Hochul said next week, she will convene political leaders to discuss how to reduce and prevent political violence.

While highlighting state public safety investments in East Greenbush on Friday, the Democrat called for political leaders to exercise restraint and to respect each other to avoid future violence. In calling for an end to political violence, Hochul harkened back to what she called the “unifying moment” for Americans following the 9/11 tragedies 24 years ago.

Hochul also addressed questions from reporters about ICE activity across the state. The Supreme Court of the United States ruled this week to allow the Trump administration to use ethnic profiling tactics when going after people targeted in ICE raids.

The governor’s remarks came in Rensselaer County, which is actively working with ICE through the 287-G program that allows state and local law enforcement agencies to deputize officers to enforce parts of U.S. immigration laws. Hochul said this collaboration takes away from taxpayers.

“The federal dollars that are being used for ICE, I mean, that's their job. But I think my view is these individuals are busy enough not to be pulled away, to go raid a business that's thriving, a family business that's been there for decades, and take away moms away from babies. I think they have higher priorities, and I bet a lot of the actual members of the rank and file believe that as well,” Hochul said.

Hochul said non-criminal immigrants contribute to the local economy and community, and should not treated inhumanely.

Hochul, who has expressly stated her aversion to capturing people because of their race or ethnicity, said while she understands the “passion” behind some acts of civil disobedience, violence isn’t the answer.

“Longer term, there's always another election that's the power that people in this country have under our democracy,” Hochul said. “But in the short term, gathering with a united voice to condemn it sometimes could have positive impacts.”

Amid national chaos, Hochul said people shouldn’t be afraid to speak out about their beliefs.

“We cannot be silenced in any form because of the acts of others, and that's exactly what they want,” Hochul said.

In a social media response to Hochul’s event Friday, Republican Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin accused the governor’s policies of making New Yorkers less safe and said he would always oppose open borders and back the blue.