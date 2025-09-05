© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

Jimmy Vielkind talks NYC mayoral race, vaccine access

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Andrew Waite
Published September 5, 2025 at 2:47 PM EDT
Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani arrives at the NBC studios to participate in a Democratic mayoral primary debate, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, Pool)
Yuki Iwamura/AP
/
FR171758 AP
Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani arrives at the NBC studios to participate in a Democratic mayoral primary debate, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, Pool)

They say Labor Day is when campaigns kick into high gear, and that’s certainly been true for New York City’s mayoral contest. That race is where WAMC’s Andrew Waite and the New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind began their discussion on some of the week’s biggest New York state news, a discussion that also got into the ratcheting up of a political battle between potential 2026 foes Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
Tags
News NYSPRE
Andrew Waite
Andrew Waite has worked as The Daily Gazette’s featured news columnist, an editor at Alaska Airlines magazine, and in community newspapers in Montana and Alaska. He is a graduate of Albany High School and Boston University’s journalism school, and he returned to the Capital Region with his wife, daughter and son in 2021.
See stories by Andrew Waite