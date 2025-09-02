WAMC Sports Report 9/2/25: Phillies rally for 10-8 victory in Milwaukee as Brewers manager Pat Murphy gets ejected

Brandon Marsh went 4 for 5 and singled home the go-ahead run in the ninth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies erased an early four-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-8 in the opener of a three-game series between the top two teams in the majors. Marsh singled home pinch-runner Garrett Stubbs after Abner Uribe sandwiched a strikeout of Bryce Harper with walks to Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto. Harrison Bader singled home Realmuto with an insurance run. Brewers manager Pat Murphy was ejected after coming out of the dugout to argue that Realmuto hadn’t checked his swing on a 3-2 pitch that was low and outside.

Final N.Y. Mets 10 Detroit 8

Juan Soto tied his career high with six RBIs, hitting a grand slam and a tiebreaking, two-run triple to lead the New York Mets over the Detroit Tigers 10-8. Soto’s fourth-inning homer off Charlie Morton put the Mets ahead 6-3. After Detroit tied the score, Soto gave the Mets an 8-6 lead when he tripled off Drew Sommers, who lost in his first big league decision. Soto has 36 homers. He is 11 for 26 with a 1.446 OPS with runners in scoring position since Aug. 1. New York maintained a four-game lead over Cincinnati for the final NL wild card.

Final Boston 6 Cleveland 4

Carlos Narváez had his first career pinch hit, a tiebreaking single in the fifth inning, Trevor Story had a strange homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-4. Romy Gonzalez added an RBI single for the Red Sox, who won for the ninth time in 12 games to improve to an AL-best 35-18 since the beginning of July. The victory pulled the Red Sox within a percentage point of the Yankees for the AL’s top wild-card spot. Kyle Manzardo hit a solo homer for the Guardians, who have dropped 13 of 20.

All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman and the Boston Red Sox have finalized a $13.3 million, one-year contract for 2026 that includes a 2027 vesting option. Chapman will be guaranteed $26 million over two years if he pitches at least 40 innings next season. The team announced the deal Sunday following a 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park. Chapman, who earned his eighth All-Star selection this season, gets a $13 million salary next year. If the left-hander reaches 40 innings in 2026, he gets a $13 million salary again in 2027 rather than a potential $300,000 buyout. The 37-year-old Chapman is having perhaps his best year, with 27 saves and a career-low 1.02 ERA during his 16th major league season and first in Boston.

N-Y Yankees at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Final Athletics 11 St. Louis 3

Final Baltimore 4 San Diego 3

Padres reliever Jason Adam ruptured a tendon in his left quadriceps and was carted off the field Monday, a major blow to San Diego’s dominant bullpen. Adam was injured in the seventh inning of a 4-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. One of several All-Star relievers on the team, Adam said he still needs to get an MRI for confirmation, but he expects the injury to end his season. Adam collapsed as he tried to turn toward Gunnar Henderson’s chopper that went off the mound for an infield single. He immediately signaled for an athletic trainer and grabbed his left knee. The right-hander took the loss against Baltimore and is 8-4 with a 1.93 ERA in 65 appearances.

Final Texas 7 Arizona 5

Final Cincinnati 5 Toronto 4

Final White Sox 6 Minnesota 5

Final Houston 8 L.A. Angels 3

Final Tampa Bay 10 Seattle 2

Final Washington 2 Miami 0

Final San Francisco 8 Colorado 2

Final Chicago Cubs 7 Atlanta 6

WNBA

Final Atlanta 93 Connecticut 76

Rhyne Howard scored 23 points, Naz Hillmon and Allisha Gray each added 17 points, and the Atlanta Dream closed on a 17-2 run to beat the Connecticut Sun 93-76. Atlanta (26-14), which is headed to the playoffs for a third straight year, moved into a second-place tie with Las Vegas (26-14) in the WNBA standings with four games to play. The Dream have not won a playoff game since the 2018 season. After Connecticut pulled within 76-74 with 5:07 remaining in the fourth quarter, Atlanta scored the next 17 points as the Sun did not score again until Aaliyah Edwards’ basket with 45.2 seconds left. Howard and Jordin Canada each scored six points during the key run, and Hillmon added the other five.

Final Minnesota 96 Dallas 71

Final Los Angeles 91 Seattle 85

US OPEN

Naomi Osaka has eliminated Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-2 at the U.S. Open to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal in more than 4 1/2 years. The No. 23-seeded Osaka played far more consistent and confident tennis than No. 3 Gauff in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday. Osaka will meet No. 11 Karolina Muchova on Wednesday for a semifinal berth. Osaka is a 27-year-old who was born in Japan and moved to the U.S. with her family at age 3. She has won four major championships, all on hard courts. That includes titles at the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2020. Gauff's two Slam trophies came at Flushing Meadows in 2023 and the French Open this June.

Jannik Sinner dominated the only player other than Carlos Alcaraz who has defeated him this season, routing Alexander Bublik 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 on Monday night to return to the U.S. Open quarterfinals. The top-seeded Sinner’s victory took just 1 hour, 21 minutes, the second-shortest completed match in the tournament. A first-round victory for Tomas Machac was a minute shorter. Sinner lost to Bublik in June in Halle, Germany, in a warm-up tournament before Wimbledon, but that was played on a grass court. Sinner has won 25 straight Grand Slam matches on hard courts, including the last two Australian Open titles along with his first U.S. Open trophy last year.

Venus Williams is into the U.S. Open women’s doubles quarterfinals at the U.S. Open with Leylah Fernandez and now wants her old partner to come back. She says it’s time for Serena Williams to come see a match. Williams made the plea for her younger sister to show up after she and Fernandez beat the 12th-seeded duo of Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-4 in their third-round match Monday in front of a capacity crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Williams and Fernandez will play Tuesday against the top-seeded team of Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova. The Williams sisters won 14 major championships together.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

In his first game as a college coach, Bill Belichick’s North Carolina team started fast only to get blown out. TCU beat UNC 48-14 on Monday night. The Tar Heels scored a touchdown on the first possession, but then the Horned Frogs scored 41 straight points. That sent much of North Carolina's sellout crowd fleeing for the exits long before the start of the fourth quarter. The 73-year-old Belichick is a first-time college coach. He won six Super Bowls as a head coach with the NFL's New England Patriots.

Florida State says freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard is in critical but stable condition after being shot while visiting family. Pritchard, a 6-foot-2, 224-pound defender from Sanford, was in intensive care at a Tallahassee-area hospital. The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says he was shot Sunday evening while inside a vehicle outside apartments in Havana, a Tallahassee suburb. FSU says the Pritchard family “is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals.” The family also asks for privacy. Pritchard did not play in Florida State’s season-opening win over Alabama.

As wrestling great Ric Flair famously said, to be the man, you gotta beat the man. Defending national champion Ohio State is still the man in college football. The purveyors of preseason rankings had anointed Texas because of what in retrospect was an overabundance of unjustified hype surrounding Arch Manning. Reality hit at the Horseshoe on Saturday, and now the Buckeyes are poised to jump Penn State and return to No. 1 when The Associated Press’ first regular-season Top 25 drops Tuesday. Look for No. 9 LSU to garner support for No. 1 after its 17-10 win over No. 4 Clemson.

Miami’s new faces made quick first impressions. At this time last year, Miami quarterback Carson Beck was at Georgia. Wide receiver CJ Daniels was at LSU. Running back Marty Brown was at North Dakota State, game-winning-kicker Carter Davis was at Florida Atlantic and wide receiver Malachi Toney was in high school. They didn’t waste any time making an impact for the Hurricanes. They combined to account for all of No. 10 Miami’s scoring in its 27-24 victory over No. 6 Notre Dame on Sunday night in the opener for both teams.

NFL

Micah Parsons’ arrival in Green Bay has his new Packers teammates believing any goal is realistic. Parsons practiced with his new teammates for the first time Monday. Green Bay acquired the superstar edge rusher Thursday in a deal that sent three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks to the Dallas Cowboys. Green Bay faces a time crunch trying to get Parsons ready for the start of the season. The Packers have two home games in a span of five days against 2024 NFC playoff teams. They host Detroit on Sunday and Washington the following Thursday.

RYDER CUP

Europe captain Luke Donald filled out his 12-man roster for this month’s Ryder Cup with six players who helped the team win back the trophy in Rome two years ago. Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick were announced Monday as Donald’s picks for the Sept. 26-28 matches against the United States at Bethpage Black. Donald will be taking a familiar lineup to New York, returning 11 of the 12 players who won the Ryder Cup for the European team in 2023.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

