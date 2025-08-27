Brandon Nimmo singled home the winning run in the ninth inning, Pete Alonso had four hits and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5. Alonso delivered a two-run double in a five-run fifth that gave New York a 5-2 lead. Harrison Bader tied it for Philadelphia with a two-run homer in the eighth off struggling reliever Ryan Helsley, who was booed off the mound by the Citi Field crowd of 41,914. Juan Soto and Mark Vientos each provided an RBI single for the Mets, who won for the fourth time in five games following a 5-16 stretch. They pulled within five games of first-place Philadelphia in the NL East by winning their ninth straight against the rival Phillies at home — including last year’s playoffs.

Final N.Y. Yankees 5 Washington 1

Giancarlo Stanton hit a 451-foot, two-run homer in the sixth inning and drove in five runs for the first time since 2022 to lead the New York Yankees to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals. The Yankees won their third straight and remained a half-game behind Boston for the AL’s top wild-card spot. Stanton’s 446th career homer was the highlight of his first game with at least five RBIs since May 12, 2022 against the White Sox. New York starter Luis Gil (2-1) allowed five hits and one run in five innings. CJ Abrams hit an RBI single off Gil in the third.

Fernando Cruz has been activated from the injured list by the New York Yankees after the reliever missed two months with a strained left oblique that he suffered while working out with a medicine ball. Cruz rejoined the Yankees following a second IL stint. He also was sidelined May 22 to June 3 with a strained right shoulder. Cruz is 2-3 with a 2.94 ERA in 33 games this season after being acquired from the Reds in December. New York’s bullpen began Tuesday with a 4.36 ERA, 23rd amongst the 30 teams.

Final Boston 5 Baltimore 0

Lucas Giolito allowed four hits in eight innings, Trevor Story and David Hamilton both homered, and the Boston Red Sox blanked the Baltimore Orioles 5-0. Kyle Bradish struck out 10 in six innings in his return from Tommy John surgery, but the Orioles gave him no run support. Story and Hamilton went deep leading off the second and third innings, and that was enough for Boston. The Red Sox added another run in the eighth, then two more in the ninth when rookie left fielder Dylan Beavers overran Hamilton’s shallow fly with two outs, resulting in a two-run double.

Final Colorado 6 Houston 1

Final San Diego 7 Seattle 6

Final Cleveland 3 Tampa Bay 0

Final Minnesota 7 Toronto 5

Final Kansas City 5 White Sox 4

Final Texas 7 L.A. Angels 3

Final Athletics 7 Detroit 6

Final Atlanta 11 Miami 2

Final Pittsburgh 8 St. Louis 3

Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras has been suspended for six games and fined an undisclosed amount for his tirade in St. Louis’ 7-6 win over Pittsburgh on Monday night.Contreras has informed Major League Baseball he plans to appeal the suspension, which means it will not take effect immediately. He was in the lineup for Tuesday night’s 8-3 loss to the Pirates and went 0 for 3, driving in a run with a groundout in the sixth inning. On Monday, Contreras threw a bat that mistakenly hit Cardinals hitting coach Brant Brown and tossed bubble gum on the field after he was ejected. Manager Oliver Marmol also was tossed during an animated argument with the umpires after a called third strike in the seventh inning.

Final Milwaukee 9 Arizona 8

Final San Francisco 5 Chicago Cubs 2

Final L.A. Dodgers 6 Cincinnati 3

US OPEN

Iga Swiatek is trying to do something no woman has done since Serena Williams in 2012: win the U.S. Open and Wimbledon in the same season. Jannik Sinner is trying to do something no man has done since Roger Federer in 2008: repeat as U.S. Open champion. By the looks of things on Tuesday in Arthur Ashe Stadium as the now-three-day first round wrapped up, the two players who triumphed at the All England Club last month — and who both served short doping-related bans last year — look ready to contend again in New York. Swiatek dropped three games, Sinner four. The second-seeded Swiatek was up first in the U.S. Open's main arena and needed merely an hour to dismiss Emiliana Arango of Colombia 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 Sinner then took only 39 minutes more to finish off his 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Vit Kopriva of the Czech Republic.

Coco Gauff has won her first match since enlisting someone to help with her shaky serving and moved into the second round at the U.S. Open. The No. 3-seeded Gauff got off to a rocky start and was broken a total of six times before pulling away to defeat 79th-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5 in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night. Gauff avoided a second consecutive first-round Grand Slam exit after bowing out right away at Wimbledon. She started working recently with Gavin MacMillan, a biomechanics expert who helped current No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka retool her serve a few years ago.

US OPEN DOUBLES

Venus Williams will compete in women’s doubles at the U.S. Open after receiving a wild-card entry with 2021 singles runner-up Leylah Fernandez. The U.S. Tennis Association announced the news on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Williams is entered in her first Grand Slam tournament in two years after making a comeback to pro tennis last month following 16 months away from the tour. She competed in mixed doubles last week, then in singles on Monday night.

WNBA

Final Indiana 95 Seattle 75

Final Phoenix 92 Los Angeles 84

NFL

Tommy DeVito is the latest quarterback looking for a new team. The New York Giants have waived the local fan favorite. Elsewhere, Kyle Trask lost his job as Baker Mayfield’s backup in Tampa Bay after the team chose veteran Teddy Bridgewater to hold the No. 2 position. And Tyler Huntley didn’t make the cut in Cleveland. Desmond Ridder, who is 8-10 in his career as a starter, was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Dallas Cowboys waived Will Grier, and the Atlanta Falcons released Easton Stick.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid had just finished speaking about the coming season when the news broke that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged. Defensive end Mike Danna was the only team member available to comment. He expressed happiness for the couple and joked about gifting Swift some Pop-Tarts. It's unclear when and where the engagement happened, but Swift's publicist confirmed details about the ring. Kelce, who has been balancing a busy career and personal life, is focused on the season opener in Brazil next weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers.

RYDER CUP

Keegan Bradley decides today whether to become the first playing captain in the Ryder Cup since 1963. There is only one outcome to spare him a new level of second-guessing. The Americans have to win. Bradley is one of the top Americans. The Ryder Cup captaincy takes up a lot of time. If he plays and the Americans lose at Bethpage Black, it's because he had too much on his plate and should have picked someone else. If he doesn't play and the Americans lose, it's because he didn't put forth the best team. It's only a moot point if the Americans win.

THE WOMEN’S PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL LEAGUE

The Women’s Professional Baseball League will launch next year, becoming the United States' first pro women's baseball circuit in 70 years. But what makes a pro league successful? Analysts say mainstream recognition is key for sustainability and profitability. Good salaries and financial incentives should attract big-name players, who in turn draw big crowds and maybe even TV deals. Streaming services have also opened up new pathways to reach fans, as well as special tours and strong branding. At least eight women’s pro leagues have launched in the past three years including Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 women's basketball league based in Miami.

PGA TOUR - MAUI WATER DISPUTE

Problems with a water delivery system on the Hawaiian island of Maui are raising concerns about whether the PGA Tour can start at Kapalua in January. Kapalua general manager Alex Nakajima says the resort's courses are closing for 60 days starting next Tuesday. He says the goal is for Kapalua to save the water-starved courses and save The Sentry tournament. The resort owner and Kapalua homeowners have sued Maui Land & Pineapple. That's the company responsible for operating a century-old system that brings irrigation water down from the mountains. They claim there's no shortage of water. The water company says it has honored its agreement with the golf courses.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Coach Ryan Day is keeping it simple for Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin before his first college start on Saturday. The Buckeyes, ranked No. 3, will host top-ranked Texas. Day is emphasizing finding a way to win without overthinking. Sayin played in four games last season, and Day is impressed with his growth in leadership during preseason. Sayin is the fifth quarterback under Day to make his first start. Day acknowledges the challenges of a first start and stresses avoiding distractions. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and the offensive line are also key focuses for the game.

US PROFESSIONAL SOCCER

Christian Pulisic is returning to the U.S. national soccer team for friendlies against South Korea and Japan after taking time off. He missed June exhibitions and the CONCACAF Gold Cup, leading to a spat with coach Mauricio Pochettino. Pulisic wanted a break after playing about 100 club matches with AC Milan over the past two seasons. He was among 22 players picked for games on Sept. 6 and 9. Sergiño Dest could play his first national team game in 18 months after recovering from a torn ACL. Several players were left off the roster because of injuries.

