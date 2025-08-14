Discussing New York's statewide test results

New York’s students are showing marked improvement in English, math and science. That’s according to the preliminary 2024/2025 statewide testing data released by the New York State Education Department earlier this week. The results show 53% of New York third and eighth grade students are proficient in English Language Arts – up from 46% of students a year ago – while the percentage of students in those grades proficient in math increased from 52% last year to 55% this year. Meanwhile, fifth and eighth grade science proficiency rates have jumped from 35% to 44% over the past year. WAMC’s Andrew Waite discussed the test results with NYSED’s Assistant Commissioner for the Office of State Assessment Zachary Warner.