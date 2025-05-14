© 2025
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette 5/14/25

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Miles Reed,
Alexander Babbie
Published May 14, 2025 at 6:53 AM EDT
Miles Reed
Provided by Miles Reed

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed, Editor and Vice President of The Daily Gazette, about Clifton Park lawmakers introducing legislation restricting e-bikes.
Miles Reed
Alexander Babbie
Alexander began his journalism career as a sports writer for Siena College's student paper The Promethean, and as a host for Siena's school radio station, WVCR-FM "The Saint." A Cubs fan, Alexander hosts the morning Sports Report in addition to producing Morning Edition. You can hear the sports reports over-the-air at 6:19 and 7:19 AM, and online on WAMC.org. He also speaks Spanish as a second language. To reach him, email ababbie@wamc.org, or call (518)-465-5233 x 190. You can also find him on Twitter/X: @ABabbieWAMC.
