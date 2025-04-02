© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette 4/2/25

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Miles Reed,
Alexander Babbie
Published April 2, 2025 at 6:48 AM EDT
Miles Reed
Provided by Miles Reed

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed, Editor and Vice President of The Daily Gazette, about proposed school tax increases in Scotia.
Tags
News Morning HeadlinesMiles Reed
Miles Reed
See stories by Miles Reed
Alexander Babbie
Alexander began his journalism career as a sports writer for Siena College's student paper The Promethean, and as a host for Siena's school radio station, WVCR-FM "The Saint." A Cubs fan, Alexander hosts the morning Sports Report in addition to producing Morning Edition. You can hear the sports reports over-the-air at 6:19 and 7:19 AM, and online on WAMC.org. He also speaks Spanish as a second language. To reach him, email ababbie@wamc.org, or call (518)-465-5233 x 190. You can also find him on Twitter/X: @ABabbieWAMC.
See stories by Alexander Babbie